Factory activity accelerates for third-consecutive month in March

The manufacturing sector is showing signs of growth but employment continues to struggle

01 April 2022 - 11:02 Thuletho Zwane

Activity in SA's manufacturing sector accelerated for a third-consecutive month in March, an indication that the war in Ukraine has failed to derail a recovery from Covid-19 and July’s violent riots, an industry survey showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reached 60 points in March, up from 58.6 in February...

