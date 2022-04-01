Factory activity accelerates for third-consecutive month in March
The manufacturing sector is showing signs of growth but employment continues to struggle
01 April 2022 - 11:02
Activity in SA's manufacturing sector accelerated for a third-consecutive month in March, an indication that the war in Ukraine has failed to derail a recovery from Covid-19 and July’s violent riots, an industry survey showed on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reached 60 points in March, up from 58.6 in February...
