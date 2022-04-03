BUSISIWE MAVUSO: SA held hostage by corruption
03 April 2022 - 16:22
National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi’s briefing to parliament on the extent of state corruption was chilling, but not surprising.
“It's overwhelming, the amount of corruption, particularly in the municipal spaces,” she said. “A lot more needs to be done.” By her account, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is making progress, with 86 cases before the courts, the bulk involving municipalities, including cases investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)...
