Economy needs IT skills but the young and unskilled are out of luck in jobs market
IT, logistics, and finance skills are in demand but this is cold comfort for the millions of young people who remain unemployed
03 April 2022 - 06:59
Job prospects are looking up for those in IT, logistics and finance, but that's cold comfort for the millions of South Africans who remain unemployed.
Data released this week by StatsSA show the unemployment rate in the fourth quarter last year rose to 35.3% from 34.9% in the previous quarter and was nearly three percentage points higher than the same period in 2020...
