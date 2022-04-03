BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: He-man, the new king of the Free State
Stefano Marani’s Renergen is sitting on a huge helium deposit in Virginia
03 April 2022 - 15:59
A flurry of corporate action and global events have conspired to provide emerging natural gas player Renergen with the ideal tailwind to propel it from the ranks of junior gas prospector to global player.
I joked with CEO Stefano Marani when chatting to him this week that investors should call him He-Man, after the symbol for helium and the performance of the share price, which has left early backers feeling far stronger about their long-term convictions for the company. He laughed and mentioned something about luck and timing, but you make your own in this game...
