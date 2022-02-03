Companies / Energy Renergen inks five-year natural gas deal with Italtile The tile maker will acquire up to 30% of the output from the Virginia Gas project B L Premium

Emerging helium and natural gas group Renergen has signed its second and final industrial liquified natural gas (LNG) contract for phase one of its Virginia gas project with bathroom-wear group Italtile.

Under the five-year agreement Renergen will supply up to 800GJ of LNG per day to Italtile’s manufacturing subsidiary, up to 30% of expected production from the first phase of the project...