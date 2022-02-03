Companies / Energy

Renergen inks five-year natural gas deal with Italtile

The tile maker will acquire up to 30% of the output from the Virginia Gas project

03 February 2022 - 16:40 Karl Gernetzky

Emerging helium and natural gas group Renergen has signed its second and final industrial liquified natural gas (LNG) contract for phase one of its Virginia gas project with bathroom-wear group Italtile.          

Under the five-year agreement Renergen will supply up to 800GJ of LNG per day to Italtile’s manufacturing subsidiary, up to 30% of expected production from the first phase of the project...

