Renergen inks five-year natural gas deal with Italtile
The tile maker will acquire up to 30% of the output from the Virginia Gas project
03 February 2022 - 16:40
Emerging helium and natural gas group Renergen has signed its second and final industrial liquified natural gas (LNG) contract for phase one of its Virginia gas project with bathroom-wear group Italtile.
Under the five-year agreement Renergen will supply up to 800GJ of LNG per day to Italtile’s manufacturing subsidiary, up to 30% of expected production from the first phase of the project...
