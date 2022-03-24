Money & Investing THE G SPOT Renergen bags a big one The entry of Canada’s Ivanhoe is a ringing endorsement for SA’s only helium producer

Described by its CEO as a "10-year overnight success story", helium exploration group Renergen has snagged a major backer — Canada’s Ivanhoe mines, which will take an initial 4.35% of the company for R200m with an option to buy a 55% share down the line. The FM spoke to CEO Stefano Marani.

How did Ivanhoe’s involvement come about?..