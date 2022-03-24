THE G SPOT
Renergen bags a big one
The entry of Canada’s Ivanhoe is a ringing endorsement for SA’s only helium producer
Described by its CEO as a "10-year overnight success story", helium exploration group Renergen has snagged a major backer — Canada’s Ivanhoe mines, which will take an initial 4.35% of the company for R200m with an option to buy a 55% share down the line. The FM spoke to CEO Stefano Marani.
How did Ivanhoe’s involvement come about?..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.