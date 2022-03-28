Companies / Energy Renergen's shares leap 10% as Central Energy Fund eyes R1bn stake The state-owned company aims to acquire an about 10% stake in the Virginia Gas Project B L Premium

Shares of Renergen were on track for their best day in almost five months on Monday, after the helium and natural gas group said the Central Energy Fund (CEF) is looking to pick up a R1bn stake, making it the second high-profile investor to express its interest in about two weeks.

The state-owned CEF, whose mandate includes securing SA energy security, aims to pick up a 10% stake in Renergen's subsidiary Tetra4, which wholly owns the Virginia Gas Project in the Free State...