WATCH: Renergen completes drilling at R2D2 well

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Stefano Marani about the company’s recent drilling update

03 November 2021 - 11:13 Business Day TV
Progress … the taps are due to be turned on at Virginia Phase 1 in December this year or January 2022. Picture: Anthony Clark
Renergen has completed drilling at a well called R2D2, with a flow rate of 187,000 standard cubic feet of gas per day.

This was one of its larger gas strikes at its Virginia Gas project, about two thirds higher than average.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Stefano Marani for more detail.

