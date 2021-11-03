NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Renergen completes drilling at R2D2 well
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Stefano Marani about the company’s recent drilling update
03 November 2021 - 11:13
Renergen has completed drilling at a well called R2D2, with a flow rate of 187,000 standard cubic feet of gas per day.
This was one of its larger gas strikes at its Virginia Gas project, about two thirds higher than average.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Stefano Marani for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.