AYABONGA CAWE: Infrastructure investment programme idling in the blocks

The economic reform programme proposed by the government has at its centre a supply-side focus on improving the organisational and strategic functioning of network industries. While not a sufficient condition for and enabler of inclusive growth, such investments are critical enablers of production, in the case of economic infrastructure, and social reproduction in the case of social infrastructure.

Investments in such infrastructure are overseen by organs of state that span municipalities, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and other entities, of varying degrees of functionality. For all the talk — not all unproductive, I might add — it doesn’t seem that the infrastructure investment programme has kicked off in earnest...