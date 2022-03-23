Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Infrastructure is the direct way to build a better future for all If pupils and teachers at 1,661 primary schools still have to use pit toilets, something is seriously wrong B L Premium

Infrastructure funding isn’t happening, ostensibly because “there is no money”. I don’t think that’s the problem. It’s the gateway, the porous capital journey, the oversight. We have to change the rules, revise the playing field, to make it happen.

Municipalities will not be able to raise capital independently for some time, and the state is already up to its eyeballs in capital-hungry crocodiles that want to eat, not build. The need for primal infrastructure is obvious, stark, in-your-face, for some more than others. I read with disgust that pupils and teachers at 1,661 primary schools still have to use pit toilets. Stop. Think about that...