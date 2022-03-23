MARK BARNES: Infrastructure is the direct way to build a better future for all
If pupils and teachers at 1,661 primary schools still have to use pit toilets, something is seriously wrong
23 March 2022 - 16:17
Infrastructure funding isn’t happening, ostensibly because “there is no money”. I don’t think that’s the problem. It’s the gateway, the porous capital journey, the oversight. We have to change the rules, revise the playing field, to make it happen.
Municipalities will not be able to raise capital independently for some time, and the state is already up to its eyeballs in capital-hungry crocodiles that want to eat, not build. The need for primal infrastructure is obvious, stark, in-your-face, for some more than others. I read with disgust that pupils and teachers at 1,661 primary schools still have to use pit toilets. Stop. Think about that...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now