BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Ramaphosa puts on a good show at investment conference
The tone was just right. President Cyril Ramaphosa didn’t try to sugar-coat our problems at the SA Investment Conference last week. He was direct about them, listing all the hot-potato issues that make investors wary, but balancing that by listing the progress made in the past year and expressing determination to fix the problems we face as a country.
That progress has been substantial. He was able to point to some notable achievements since he addressed the conference last year: the licensing threshold for embedded generation projects was lifted from 1MW to 100MW; the spectrum auction was completed last week; a unit is being established within the presidency to cut red tape across all government entities; and Transnet has carved out the National Ports Authority as a separate entity and will soon provide third-party access to its freight rail network...
