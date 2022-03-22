JOHN DLUDLU: Investors want Ramaphosa to press on with reforms
Top concern among economic operators is whether the president will become distracted by the party
22 March 2022 - 17:31
President Cyril Ramaphosa will host the fourth international investment conference on Thursday as part of his drive to attract $100bn to SA over five years. He looks set to reach this target, but that’s not what’s important. Rather, it’s what investors would like to hear from him or want him to do.
Even in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, the pledges were rolling in, and some projects were being implemented despite the delays in enacting key reforms. Undoubtedly, more pledges will be made on Thursday. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now