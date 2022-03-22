Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: Investors want Ramaphosa to press on with reforms Top concern among economic operators is whether the president will become distracted by the party B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa will host the fourth international investment conference on Thursday as part of his drive to attract $100bn to SA over five years. He looks set to reach this target, but that’s not what’s important. Rather, it’s what investors would like to hear from him or want him to do.

Even in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, the pledges were rolling in, and some projects were being implemented despite the delays in enacting key reforms. Undoubtedly, more pledges will be made on Thursday. ..