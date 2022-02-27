PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Straw men, tin men and lions
The National Energy Dialogue seemed more like a therapy session for minister Gwede Mantashe
27 February 2022 - 16:10
Last week’s National Energy Dialogue hosted by this paper’s sister publication Financial Mail was quite something to behold. It was more like the national straw man arguments convention.
The event — which seemed more like a therapy session personally for minister Gwede Mantashe to be surrounded by coal and gas voices — saw a barrage of whataboutary and the like. For instance, how could you construct all these lovely new renewables without the mystical “baseload”. Or weren’t people aware that there were so many jobs and so much tax to be lost from this transition...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now