National KZN premier wants Sapref to become a state-run oil company Retaining refinery operations in the province is key for economic growth and job creation rather than solely relying on importing refined oil, says Sihle Zikalala

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government is in talks with the energy department about buying Sapref, SA’s biggest oil refinery, whose future hangs in the balance after its private sector owners said they would put operations on hold indefinitely from next month.

“We are of the firm view that retaining refinery operations in our province is key for economic growth and job creation rather than solely relying on importing refined oil,” said KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala. “For that reason, we have called on national government to buy Sapref.”..