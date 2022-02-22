PetroSA to remain in state hands, says Mantashe
Mineral resources & energy minister says there are lots of ‘vultures’ flying over the state-owned company but it will not be sold to anyone
22 February 2022 - 18:40
The government has no intention of selling its struggling gas-to-liquid-fuel company PetroSA despite the “vultures” wanting to get their hands on it, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday.
In introductory remarks at a briefing by the Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa), the Central Energy Fund (CEF) and CEF subsidiary PetroSA to parliament’s minerals and energy committee, Mantashe said that PetroSA is a “very important asset of the state” even though it is a “problem child”...
