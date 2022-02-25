National Fight against oil and gas drilling will worsen poverty, warns Mantashe SA is at risk of losing ground to other African countries that embrace exploration, minister says B L Premium

Community and civil society opposition to oil and gas exploration in SA is placing the country at risk of “slipping further into poverty” while other African countries stand to benefit from the exploitation of significant oil and gas reserves in those countries.

This was minister of mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe warning that investors who were blocked by the courts from exploring for oil and gas along SA’s coastline will simply take their money elsewhere...