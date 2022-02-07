National

WATCH: What should SA’s updated Integrated Resource Plan look like?

Zinathi Gquma talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland and Tracey Davies, executive director of Just Share, about the IRP

07 February 2022 - 21:07
Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: BABY JIYANE
Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: BABY JIYANE

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says energy poverty can be avoided if the country increases the use of nuclear and gas in its energy mix. Business Day TV spoke to energy analyst Chris Yelland and Tracey Davies, executive director of Just Share, for their thoughts on what an updated Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) should look like for SA.

