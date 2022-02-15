Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Hudaco has performed well despite the weak economy Diversified portfolio of business interests limits risk and reinforces the group’s resilience B L Premium

Hudaco is a quality company that has been listed on the JSE since 1938, albeit with a four-year interruption from 1977 to 1981, when it delisted briefly.

Hudaco’s main business is importing and distributing high-quality branded automotive, industrial and electronic consumable products. Traditionally, it has been heavily dependent on SA’s GDP growth rate and the rand/$ exchange rate. Almost two-thirds of the group’s cost of sales is accounted for by direct imports. Notwithstanding these observations, Hudaco has performed remarkably well in the past couple of years, against an exceptionally poor economic background and a highly volatile exchange rate. ..