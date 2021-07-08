Money & Investing Hot streak for stock pickers The latest unit trust report vindicates active managers — especially those who backed SA Inc on the JSE BL PREMIUM

Is it time for SA’s active managers to reclaim their place in the sun, after years spent watching money flow into passive funds such as exchange traded funds?

The latest performance report from Corion Capital seems to suggest so. According to its new report on 12-monthly fund returns, the difference in performance between SA’s money managers is vast...