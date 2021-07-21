Offshore investing is back on the table
Local investors need to de-risk their portfolios from SA by investing offshore, one analyst advises
21 July 2021 - 17:36
Less than three months ago, SA asset managers including Ninety One and Coronation were sounding bullish on local stocks, with some even announcing they were trimming their offshore holdings and allocating the money to domestic equities.
However, the recent unrest that rocked SA has suddenly put offshore investing firmly back on the table, with perennial SA bear Magnus Heystek, of Brenthurst Wealth, arguing the events merely underscore what he’s been advocating for years — that local investors need to de-risk their portfolios from SA by investing offshore...
