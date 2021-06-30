Companies / Industrials Aveng upbeat about SA mining industry as commodity prices boom The group is pleased with the results of its turnaround efforts, as well as the ability of its core businesses to win new contracts BL PREMIUM

Infrastructure and mining services group Aveng, which recently turned an interim profit after a six year slump, is upbeat about surging activity in SA’s mining industry and remains on track to settle its remaining debt pile over the next two and a half years.

Aveng, previously one of SA’s largest construction companies, has given up this industry locally, where it now focuses on Moolmans, which provides services such as shaft sinking and bulk earth moving, and is one of Africa's largest open-cut mining contractors...