Hudaco ups dividend 85% as deep roots pay off The over 130-year old group says its long-standing relationship with suppliers helped it in a year of supply-chain disruptions and product shortages

Hudaco Industries, an importer of automotive, industrial and electrical products, says its strong relationship with suppliers helped it navigate strikes, supply-chain disruptions and rising prices in its 2021 year, when it upped its total dividend by 85.4%.

Group revenue rose 16.1% to R7.26bn in its year to end-November, with Hudaco declaring a total dividend of R7.60 per share, which is more than a quarter above pre-pandemic levels...