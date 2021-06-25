Companies / Industrials Hudaco confident in its cash generation BL PREMIUM

Hudaco Industries, an importer of automotive, industrial and electrical products, says efforts to build up its inventory have left it cautiously optimistic about its prospects in coming months, even as it faces the threat of a third wave that is looking worse than the first two combined.

Hudaco, founded in 1891 shortly after the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand, proceeded with an interim dividend for its half year to end-March, confident in its cash generation even as it also battles with load-shedding and delays at SA’s ports...