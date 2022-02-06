Opinion / Columnists MORNÉ BEZUIDENHOUT: Smart, money-saving tips for the end of the tax year B L Premium

On February 23 new finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his inaugural budget speech. On the agenda are changes to the social safety net. The government has faced calls to replace the R350 social distress grant (introduced to assist during the Covid-19 lockdown), which ends in March, with some form of basic income grant. The World Bank has said the future of SA’s social assistance system rests in balancing the limited political appetite for cost-saving reforms and the need to consolidate expenditures.

The minister isn’t the only one who needs to plan for an end-February deadline. February also marks the end of the tax year for individuals and trusts and is an opportune time to review your personal finances to make sure they are efficiently structured...