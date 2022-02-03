Companies / Property Retail property performance expected to improve in 2022, says FNB But low economic growth and constrained household finances will remain challenges B L Premium

SA’s retail property sector performance is expected to show improvement from the past two years, as government lockdown restrictions are eased and shoppers return to shopping centres.

John Loos, property sector strategist at FNB Commercial Property Finance, said that while this would be beneficial for the sector, slow economic growth and financially constrained households will continue to be challenges. ..