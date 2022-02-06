On The Money
STUART THEOBALD: Blighted SA Inc needs a political champion
Lack of support from the government has lead to a decrease in companies assessed and in tax revenue
06 February 2022 - 16:37
The formal sector now employs just 9.6-million people. The last time it employed this few was 2010. The formal sector is in trouble.
The informal sector has done rather better. In the Covid-19 era, both formal and informal sectors experienced a sharp decline in employment when lockdowns started in March 2020, but then there was a quick recovery in the second half. The problem is that recovery was short-lived for the formal sector, which saw employment slump throughout 2021, to levels below the lockdown. In contrast, the informal sector has sustained its recovery trend...
