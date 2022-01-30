Economy Business welcomes R26bn KwaZulu-Natal port investments B L Premium

Organised business in KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed the R26bn port investments launched in the province, saying they are a major boost for the economy, which has been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the July 2021 political and civil unrest.

The trailblazing investments are designed to give impetus to growing the oceans economy and implementing the comprehensive maritime transport policy announced by transport minister Fikile Mbalula on January 21...