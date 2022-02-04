Economy Moody’s maintains its negative outlook on SA’s banking sector The ratings agency expects SA’s economy to expand by 1.8% in 2022 as political tensions and ‘reform inertia’ undermine business confidence B L Premium

Moody’s Investors Service has retained a negative outlook on SA’s banking sector with the ratings agency saying weak economic growth and the lack of economic reforms amid simmering political tensions will weigh on lenders’ credit profiles.

The ratings agency rates six commercial banks in SA — Standard Bank, FirstRand, Absa, Nedbank, Investec, and Bidvest Bank — all of which it assigns a ba2 rating with a negative outlook. That matches Moody’s sovereign rating for SA, which is two levels below investment grade...