DAVID SHAPIRO: The unbearable anxieties of a US inheritance
The wealthy sometimes resort to desperate — and irrational — measures to avoid death duties
03 February 2022 - 14:54
If there is one thing that strikes terror into the hearts and minds of the rich, it’s mention of the words “death duty”. The wealthy would rather live on a planet without oxygen than pay estate tax.
During December, a young client, who had inherited a sizeable sum of money from his grandfather’s estate, phoned frantically instructing me to liquidate his offshore portfolio and move the proceeds into a shelter set up by his investment adviser. Even though the transaction would trigger a hefty capital gains tax bill, the young man insisted that the mere prospect of paying situs was giving him sleepless nights...
