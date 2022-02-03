Opinion / Columnists DAVID SHAPIRO: The unbearable anxieties of a US inheritance The wealthy sometimes resort to desperate — and irrational — measures to avoid death duties B L Premium

If there is one thing that strikes terror into the hearts and minds of the rich, it’s mention of the words “death duty”. The wealthy would rather live on a planet without oxygen than pay estate tax.

During December, a young client, who had inherited a sizeable sum of money from his grandfather’s estate, phoned frantically instructing me to liquidate his offshore portfolio and move the proceeds into a shelter set up by his investment adviser. Even though the transaction would trigger a hefty capital gains tax bill, the young man insisted that the mere prospect of paying situs was giving him sleepless nights...