In a risky move, Zondo confronts Sisulu for insulting judges
Acting top judge gives hard-hitting reply after column refers to slaves serving their oppressors
12 January 2022 - 23:02
SA’s top judge in an acting capacity, Raymond Zondo, has hit back at an opinion column by tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu that described some judges as slaves serving in their oppressors’ houses.
“It should not be acceptable in a constitutional democracy such as ours that a member of parliament and a member of the executive should wake up one morning without any facts, just write an article, and insult all African judges,” said Zondo...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now