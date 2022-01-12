National In a risky move, Zondo confronts Sisulu for insulting judges Acting top judge gives hard-hitting reply after column refers to slaves serving their oppressors B L Premium

SA’s top judge in an acting capacity, Raymond Zondo, has hit back at an opinion column by tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu that described some judges as slaves serving in their oppressors’ houses.

“It should not be acceptable in a constitutional democracy such as ours that a member of parliament and a member of the executive should wake up one morning without any facts, just write an article, and insult all African judges,” said Zondo...