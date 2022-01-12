DA plans court case to find out Ramaphosa’s role in cadre deployment
The DA has applied to court for access to the 2013-2018 minutes of the ANC’s cadre deployment committee
12 January 2022 - 15:28
UPDATED 12 January 2022 - 23:21
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s active role in the implementation of the ANC’s cadre deployment policy will come under the spotlight if the DA manages to get hold of the 2013-2018 minutes of the ANC cadre deployment committee, which he chaired during that time.
The minutes could reveal whether the committee had a role in the appointment of what the Zondo commission of inquiry has called the “facilitators” of state capture in the government, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and state entities...
