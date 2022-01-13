National Body of advocates rejects Sisulu’s attack on the judiciary General Council of the Bar supports acting chief justice’s criticism of it as an ‘insult’ to African judges B L Premium

The professional body representing advocates has come out in support of the statement made by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo criticising an opinion piece by tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu as an “insult” to African judges.

In an article published almost a week ago Sisulu attacked the judiciary and the constitution and in particular those unidentified, “mentally colonised” African judges who had “settled with the world view and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors”. She described some judges as slaves serving in their oppressors’ houses...