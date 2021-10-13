GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The shepherd and the flock
When it comes to political responsibility, agency is stripped from voters. They are sheep, and if they don’t act in a responsible manner it is the shepherd’s fault
13 October 2021 - 05:00
Covid-19 has manifested in many South Africans an, interestingly, intense personal responsibility. Take mandatory masks, handwashing and social distancing, by way of illustration. These things are generally enforced, not by the state, but by citizens themselves, and with some relish.
In many public places, private too, adherence to these protocols is absolute, and the attitude to those who don’t comply, uncompromisingly strict. This is not everywhere, but applies to a lot of people...
