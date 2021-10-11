National Mike Waters resigns from DA post over ‘spineless’ poster apology Former MP resigns as Ekurhuleni election campaign manager as he slams decision

A former DA MP and party campaign manager for Ekurhuleni in Gauteng, Mike Waters, has lashed out at the party’s national leadership, describing them as “spineless” and “weak” after they ordered that the controversial Phoenix posters be taken down last week.

Waters lambasted the DA leadership in a letter he sent to, among others, party leader John Steenhuisen and federal council chair Helen Zille on Saturday, in which he informed them he was quitting as their campaign manager for Ekurhuleni...