Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Small changes can set up parties for success or failure The changes on the margins in this election will be important signs of what is to come B L Premium

For political analysts this is a fascinating election. For voters, less so.

Aside from the addition of many small parties, the choices on offer are the same. The two biggest parties are each beset by big difficulties, both internally and in their relationship with voters. But both still occupy the political space definitively, making it difficult for competitors to make headway...