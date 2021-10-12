News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | Local government elections

12 October 2021 - 09:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

JUSTICE MALALA: The three burning issues SA’s political parties are ignoring

An election is about reflecting deeply on the previous five years and addressing the problems facing our country, but the many party manifestos don’t ...
Opinion
6 days ago

PODCAST: The DA may not have an economic policy but its message this election is new

Former DA leader Tony Leon tells Peter Bruce that the DA is not selling a value proposition in these current local government election campaigns
News & Fox
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Promise everything, deliver nothing

By November 2, ANC leaders will have switched their attention to the next internal contest for power, which is set to take place at the end of 2022
Opinion
5 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: The battle for Tshwane

The DA and the ANC are both pushing hard to win an outright majority rather than being forced to form a coalition in Tshwane
Opinion
5 days ago
