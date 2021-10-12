By the numbers | Local government elections

Some analysts admit they keep getting Capitec wrong, and have missed out on a spectacular rebound in earnings
Princes are the poster kids for inherited wealth and poor genetics, playboy behaviour and getting away with all sorts of things – just think of Prince Andrew
The top 8 countries with the cheapest Netflix standard plans
The University of the Free State Business School is under new leadership, says programme manager and former acting director Liezel Massyn
With his ‘bioscope’, Sol Plaatje traversed the length and breadth of SA, fighting to bring education and hope to the country’s poor
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.