Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Trust SA to cock up even benign forms of corruption

Reading the newspapers you’d think President Cyril Ramaphosa had slipped into a phone booth and come out as Superman. Captain New Dawn. He’d privatised SAA, disciplined a senior cabinet minister enmeshed in a corruption scandal, wrestled another to the ground to deregulate energy policy and been photographed talking to the leaders of the free world at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Cornwall.

Ramaphosa is realist enough to know that politics changes in a flash and, like all politicians, he feeds off public approval. It is particularly important for him now. Ace Magashule, of the pro-Jacob Zuma daylight-robbery faction of the governing party, is secretary-general no more — suspended pending trial and delay, appeal and delay and then possibly an extended period in prison...