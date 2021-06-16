PETER BRUCE: Trust SA to cock up even benign forms of corruption
Reading the newspapers you’d think President Cyril Ramaphosa had slipped into a phone booth and come out as Superman. Captain New Dawn. He’d privatised SAA, disciplined a senior cabinet minister enmeshed in a corruption scandal, wrestled another to the ground to deregulate energy policy and been photographed talking to the leaders of the free world at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Cornwall.
Ramaphosa is realist enough to know that politics changes in a flash and, like all politicians, he feeds off public approval. It is particularly important for him now. Ace Magashule, of the pro-Jacob Zuma daylight-robbery faction of the governing party, is secretary-general no more — suspended pending trial and delay, appeal and delay and then possibly an extended period in prison...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now