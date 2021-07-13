YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Developing strategies to enhance localisation is of utmost importance
The government needs to improve the local manufacturing base, push recovery of SMME sector and ensure BEE is truly broad-based
13 July 2021 - 15:44
Economic recovery from the devastation wreaked by Covid-19 was always going to be a long, hard slog. And as the embers of the past few days of looting continue to smoulder, inclusive economic recovery becomes ever more urgent.
Central to that will be getting right the triangle of improving the local manufacturing base, small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) sector recovery and ensuring BEE is truly broad-based...
