PETER BRUCE: To create jobs we need ... believe it or not ... employers

The word is President Cyril Ramaphosa will introduce urgent new welfare measures as the number of hungry South Africans swells in the wake of the insurrection of last week.

Even before that, reported Carol Paton, levels of hunger in Covid-wracked SA had stabilised at about one in every seven households (“New welfare grant is on the table — the question is how much”, July 21). That’s a huge number and last week will push it higher. A hungry household is one in which a child has gone hungry once in the past week...