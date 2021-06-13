PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Something clicked with Ramaphosa’s power-generation move
It is the first time there has been a policy reform that has uncontrolled scalability
13 June 2021 - 17:21
Some oomph has arrived. Why was last week’s 100MW announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa so important? It isn’t even the policy issue in the narrowest sense, but that this was the first time there has been a policy reform that has uncontrolled scalability.
It is a liberalisation that may allow as much as 15GW of new power-generation capacity to be built rapidly in the next decade or less. This is about half of total current demand for electricity...
