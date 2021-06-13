Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Something clicked with Ramaphosa’s power-generation move It is the first time there has been a policy reform that has uncontrolled scalability BL PREMIUM

Some oomph has arrived. Why was last week’s 100MW announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa so important? It isn’t even the policy issue in the narrowest sense, but that this was the first time there has been a policy reform that has uncontrolled scalability.

It is a liberalisation that may allow as much as 15GW of new power-generation capacity to be built rapidly in the next decade or less. This is about half of total current demand for electricity...