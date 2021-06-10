Ramaphosa twists Mantashe’s arm to free up new power generation
Surprise announcement of new licensing threshold of 100MW will be welcomed by business
10 June 2021 - 12:38
UPDATED 10 June 2021 - 23:41
President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted the threshold for com-panies to produce their own electricity without a licence to 100MW in a surprise announcement that will be much celebrated by business.
Embedded generation — when a company produces electricity for its own use or for use by others — is widely regarded as the quickest way to bring additional megawatts onto the grid...
