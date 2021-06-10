National Ramaphosa twists Mantashe’s arm to free up new power generation Surprise announcement of new licensing threshold of 100MW will be welcomed by business BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted the threshold for com-panies to produce their own electricity without a licence to 100MW in a surprise announcement that will be much celebrated by business.

Embedded generation — when a company produces electricity for its own use or for use by others — is widely regarded as the quickest way to bring additional megawatts onto the grid...