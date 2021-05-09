Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Moody’s outlook would have reminded squabbling ANC what governing means Ratings agency held back review of the country’s credit score amid shenanigans about Magashule BL PREMIUM

It’s hard to believe that in just a few weeks it will be two years since Ace Magashule issued that NEC statement, extraordinary at the time, that called for the Reserve Bank to pursue a policy of “quantity easing”.

I didn’t imagine, after that, which left the finance minister, Tito Mboweni, and the Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, scrambling to affirm the central bank’s independence, that the ANC secretary-general would outdo himself. And last week he certainly did...