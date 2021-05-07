News & Fox

Doing the ‘step aside’ shuffle in Durban

Thirteen eThekwini metro councillors affected by ANC’s ‘step aside’ rule as NEC gears up to discuss implementation this weekend

07 May 2021 - 12:20 Sam Mkokeli
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

More than a dozen politicians in Durban are likely to be affected as the ANC’s “step aside” policy cascades down party ranks, according to people familiar with the process.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu was the first senior leader to step aside early this week. Thirteen councillors in the eThekwini metro, based in Durban, are affected. This is the most affected region of the ANC.

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is one of those likely to be affected, according to sources. She faces fraud, corruption and racketeering charges relating to a R400m Durban Solid Waste project. ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli could not be reached for comment.

The ANC is embroiled in a political brawl with secretary-general Ace Magashule, who has defied suspension and launched a counterattack by announcing he had “suspended” party leader Cyril Ramaphosa. The party says Ramaphosa has not been legitimately suspended by Magashule, who, it says, has no authority to suspend the president unilaterally.

The ANC’s top leaders will discuss implementation of the “step aside” rule, which effectively suspends leaders facing criminal charges, at a meeting of the national executive committee this weekend.​

Can the ANC afford reform?

The suspension of Ace Magashule could be the spark that President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to finally ‘renew’ the governing party. This would be a bolt ...
1 day ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Cyril Ramaphosa’s goal was more ambitious than to simply kick Ace Magashule out

Magashule’s removal has been used to institute a new rule of conduct in the practices of the ANC
20 hours ago

What Thabo Mbeki told Ace

Magashule’s ‘consultation’ with the ANC elders went as everyone expected. And, once Magashule falls, it seems he may take the forces of ‘radical ...
1 day ago

