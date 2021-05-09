Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Deepening cynicism greets ANC effort to clear the rot BL PREMIUM

It is hard to imagine the Magashule-Ramaphosa stand-off of last week playing out in Westminster or Washington without it registering as a national crisis, conceivably landing a mortal blow on the incumbent administration. But for us it’s just another week, another episode of little consequence.

The most striking phrase of recent days was that of the financial adviser who referred to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s suspension as “[a] small thing like this” (not warranting especially serious attention as a factor likely to have meaningful economic consequences … unless something significant came of it)...