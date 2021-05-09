POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes still trained on divided ANC and Zulu royal family
Bitter infighting over the step-aside rule threatens to cripple the governing party ahead of local government elections
09 May 2021 - 17:21
The ANC will remain in the spotlight this week as it struggles to put its house in order amid bitter infighting over the so-called step-aside rule.
The infighting, which threatens to cripple the governing party ahead of the local government elections, could disrupt the government’s response to the Covid-induced economic crisis as well as the vaccination programme, which has hardly got off the ground...
