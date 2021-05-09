Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes still trained on divided ANC and Zulu royal family Bitter infighting over the step-aside rule threatens to cripple the governing party ahead of local government elections BL PREMIUM

The ANC will remain in the spotlight this week as it struggles to put its house in order amid bitter infighting over the so-called step-aside rule.

The infighting, which threatens to cripple the governing party ahead of the local government elections, could disrupt the government’s response to the Covid-induced economic crisis as well as the vaccination programme, which has hardly got off the ground...