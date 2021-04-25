Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Forgotten newspaper cuttings reveal how democracy hope has faded BL PREMIUM

For one reason or another it’s been a week of delving into my archives and being by turns fascinated, dispirited and cheered by what I found.

I had quite forgotten, for instance, that until 1993 at least (and, who knows, it may still be the case) taking snuff was a quaint privilege in the House of Assembly, a small aluminium snuff-box being kept at the lobby entrance under the watchful eye of the serjeant-at-arms for the convenience of MPs...