Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: Strike season shows that, like China, SA can learn from Singapore Officials are being taught how to set up special economic zones and to run efficient and clean local governments BL PREMIUM

Strike season is here — rounds of negotiations, showboating, threats and showdowns. Trade union leaders beat their chests and cry exploitation and unfair treatment for their members, employers cite poor productivity and point to their bare larders.

We know what will happen — after threats of the “mother of all strikes” and promises of severe legal action, the two sides settle at a wage increase just above inflation a few days after the deadline for negotiations has passed...