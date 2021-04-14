STEVEN KUO: Strike season shows that, like China, SA can learn from Singapore
Officials are being taught how to set up special economic zones and to run efficient and clean local governments
14 April 2021 - 14:12
Strike season is here — rounds of negotiations, showboating, threats and showdowns. Trade union leaders beat their chests and cry exploitation and unfair treatment for their members, employers cite poor productivity and point to their bare larders.
We know what will happen — after threats of the “mother of all strikes” and promises of severe legal action, the two sides settle at a wage increase just above inflation a few days after the deadline for negotiations has passed...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now