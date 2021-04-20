Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: It’s hard to say whether we are a capitalist country, or ideologically lost ANC is failing to get to grips with economic policy and everyone is pulling in different directions BL PREMIUM

The ANC has had 28 years to put the country on a trajectory to achieve an expansive economy, a more widely shared prosperity and everyone pulling in the same direction. Now more than ever we all need to put our shoulders to the wheel.

Adjusted for our times, this means when your luxury four-wheel-drive SUV is stuck in the mud in some remote area, everyone needs to push in the same direction to get the vehicle back on solid ground. It is absolutely essential that the person with their hands on the steering wheel is able to persuade everyone to push harder and ensure that everyone agrees in which direction the car needs to go...