Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Small businesses also have a role in Earth Day Green thinking need not just be a constraint on traditional business but a huge opportunity BL PREMIUM

Next week Thursday humanity will celebrate World Earth Day. In 2020 more than 100-million people apparently took action in 192 countries to honour Earth Day’s 50th anniversary. Some call it the largest online mass mobilisation in history.

The Earth Day web page says that “Earth Day is widely recognised as the largest secular observance in the world”, aimed “to change human behaviour and create global, national and local policy changes”. Many of us would regard environmental impact as the greatest existential threat to our species — more threatening than Covid-19...