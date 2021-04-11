Joe Biden must be firm on climate action, and not just in the US

Since then the other G7 countries have joined Yellen in suggesting that richer countries reallocate their SDRs to emerging countries, and at this week’s spring meetings, IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva said they could be directed not just to the poorest countries, but also to middle-income countries that are excluded from emergency relief.

Financial support from developed countries has always been critical to the planet’s climate fight, and for some, SDRs won’t be enough. The poorest countries have contributed the least to global warming, yet they tend to be the most vulnerable to its effects. In 2010, rich countries promised to contribute $100bn a year to climate finance by 2020. They missed the deadline.

Those funds are more crucial than ever as many poorer nations contend with coronavirus-induced economic shocks. Grenada, the tourism-reliant Caribbean state, said in its November climate pledge that it will require “grants and other concessional finance” to implement the policies.

Biden’s January executive order also instructs US agencies and top officials to deliver a “climate finance plan”. World Resources Institute’s Joe Thwaites has written that this should include resuming and doubling the US contribution to the Green Climate Fund and commencing funding for new multilateral initiatives, such as the Adaptation Fund and Least Developed Countries Fund.

Ending support for fossil-fuel projects via export credit agencies would also be a powerful move, adding to UK and EU commitments and increasing pressure on the few other major financers, such as Japan, to follow suit.

The outlook is bleak for the dozens of countries that have fallen into debt distress since Covid-19. G20 finance ministers said on Wednesday that a programme to provide some relief on debt repayments would end this year, despite developing countries asking for an extension into 2022.

A request to include middle-income countries, home to tens of millions of people who’ve fallen out of the middle-class and below the poverty line, was also denied.

The US can’t single-handedly set policies at multilateral forums. There are two particular areas, however, where it can make a difference, along with other major Western powers, such as the UK

Both were among a handful of countries that opposed the adoption of sovereign debt restructuring principles in 2015. Covid-19 is a perfect demonstration of why such a system is necessary — an unforeseen disaster that wiped out many nations’ abilities to make payments without eating into their social protection and healthcare budgets.

The second is to bring private creditors to the table in debt relief negotiations. The US and UK are home to most of the world’s biggest emerging-market debt managers, and to the courts where most sovereign bond contracts are litigated, often to the detriment of debtor countries. The two nations could have some agency in setting more favourable terms.

Such reforms are hardly radical; they are supported by officials from the IMF and World Bank, academics, and developing countries themselves.

These measures might require upsetting some local constituencies, but if the world’s biggest economy is back truly in the game, the climate crisis demands it take bolder action.

Bloomberg